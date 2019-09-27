New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

10.2-Inch iPad Teardown Confirms 3GB of RAM and Same-Size Battery

Friday September 27, 2019 5:26 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has completed its teardown of the new 10.2-inch iPad and uncovered the same 8,227 mAh/32.9 Wh battery as the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad, while RAM has been increased from 2GB to 3GB.


The 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad, with the same A10 Fusion chip and Apple Pencil support, but it has a larger display and a Smart Connector that enables support for Apple's full-sized Smart Keyboard. Pricing continues to start at $329 in the United States.

More details to follow…

Related Roundup: iPad
Tags: iFixit, teardown
Buyer's Guide: iPad (Buy Now)
[ 0 comments ]