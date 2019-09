10.2-Inch iPad Teardown Confirms 3GB of RAM and Same-Size Battery

iFixit has completed its teardown of the new 10.2-inch iPad and uncovered the same 8,227 mAh/32.9 Wh battery as the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad , while RAM has been increased from 2GB to 3GB.The 10.2-inch iPad is similar to the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad , with the same A10 Fusion chip and Apple Pencil support, but it has a larger display and a Smart Connector that enables support for Apple's full-sized Smart Keyboard . Pricing continues to start at $329 in the United States.More details to follow…