Hands-On With Samsung's New Galaxy Fold

Friday September 27, 2019 2:22 pm PDT by Juli Clover
After months of waiting and a design overhaul, Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is now available to customers who want to shell out $1,980 for a device that can convert from a phone into a tablet.

We decided to pick up one of Samsung's folding smartphones to test it out to see if it's worth the price point, so check out our video for our Galaxy Fold unboxing and first impressions.

Samsung initially planned to release the Galaxy Fold in early 2019, but after providing the device to reviewers, a host of major issues were uncovered that impacted the durability and performance of the device.


Samsung ultimately canceled the Galaxy Fold's launch and went back to the drawing board to address some of the problems that led to multiple broken devices within a matter of days after reviewers received a review unit.


So the new Galaxy Fold is supposed to have a more durable display with a better protective layer (which some reviewers thought was meant to be removed on the original version) and a strengthened hinge to prevent breakage from dust and debris, and other durability changes.

Samsung's updated device, as we discovered, comes with a whole host of paperwork and instruction, which makes for an odd unboxing experience. The Galaxy Fold is still delicate enough that users need to be instructed in the specifics of how to use it without breaking it. Many of the instructions are also outlined in a Samsung video:


Basically Samsung warns Galaxy Fold owners to use a light touch when interacting with the device, avoid water and dust, avoid excessive pressure, and to keep it away from objects that can be damaged by magnets. It's unsettling getting such a long list of warnings with a new smartphone.

Design wise, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is massive in size and heavy compared to a standard smartphone, but that's no surprise since it unfolds from a thick 4.6-inch smartphone into a 7.3-inch tablet.


There are volume and power buttons on the right side along with a fingerprint sensor, which is best suited to a thumb due to its position. There's a triple-lens camera at the back, two front-facing cameras at the front when it's unfolded, and one other camera on the front above the display when folded.


The versatility of the Galaxy Fold is useful because the small 4.6-inch folded size is ideal for one-handed use, but then the 7.3-inch display is ideal for when you have the time and space to use the phone unfolded. It's an interesting compromise for those smartphone users who have always preferred a smaller form.


Using a folded phone in practice is novel and it's not quite like anything else that's out there. The 7.3-inch display looks great, and it's perfect for media consumption and multitasking. Typing with the keyboard works well despite the split design.


There are new T-shaped brackets at the top and bottom of the Galaxy Fold that are meant to address the hinge issues present in the prior Galaxy Fold design. It also looks more resistant to dust, and the built-in screen protector now extends to the hinges and can't be accidentally removed.


The crease in the middle of the Galaxy Fold isn't really noticeable in person when it's in use, and it mostly blends right in.


We've only had the Galaxy Fold for a couple of hours, so it remains to be seen how well it's going to hold up over time, but Samsung is now offering a $149 screen replacement program for those who experience issues.


Despite the improvements, we've already heard reports of durability issues. TechCrunch's Galaxy Fold, for example, already has a broken display even though it wasn't damaged. TechCrunch's Brian Heater says he believes pressing on the display to close it may have caused the damage.

Since the Galaxy Fold is priced starting at $2,000, it's a niche smartphone, but if it proves popular, folding display technology could be the future.

Rumors and patents suggest Apple has explored folding display technology for the iPhone, but there's thus far been no concrete evidence that Apple has plans to release an iPhone that folds in half.

keysofanxiety
6 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
It actually looks better than expected. That said: once the novelty of opening the phone in order to do anything productive wears off, there might be a bit of buyer’s remorse.

I think the trouble is you can’t properly use it as a normal phone, in closed mode, as if it couldn’t be opened. They’ve gone all in for the fold novelty but then that means you’ve lost the “best of both”.

It’s not quite a phone because you need to put it in tablet mode to get the same experience as you would with other Samsung flagships, and it’s not quite a tablet either. I think if Apple were to go into the foldable territory, their “fold” would be incidental and harmonious to the product, rather than being the product itself.
blacktape242
1 minute ago at 02:42 pm
flip phone 2.0 cool to see this develop.
a m u n
8 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
The 'Fixed' Galaxy Fold broke after one day ('https://www.tomsguide.com/news/the-fixed-galaxy-fold-broke-after-one-day')

Samsung never had quality. Only quantity.
macmyworld
10 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
Well written review and interesting tech to follow. I’m probably in the minority but I do not want a bigger screen. i can just see someone unfolding one of these at concerts for recording.
nsayer
18 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
I'd poke fun at them for a video with care instructions, but Apple made a support document with care instructions for a credit card, so...
KazKam
11 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
Wow. Compromised in every possible way for some useless gimmick (IMO).

* Awkward (non-standard) screen size in every configuration.
* Hardware failure points galore
* Not a good phone form factor
* Not a good tablet/phablet form factor
* And that off-center notch tho, ugh

This is NOT pushing the envelope or innovating or evolving, it's just a bad idea poorly implemented. Move along. A "throw crap at the wall" move in true Samsung style.
BigCLC
19 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
"Mac" rumours...
