Checkm8 Exploit Opens Door to Unpatchable Jailbreak on iPhone 4S Through iPhone X
This would be the first publicly released bootrom exploit since the iPhone 4 in 2010 and pave the way for a permanent, non-patchable jailbreak on hundreds of millions of affected iOS devices. Since the bootrom is read-only, Apple cannot patch this type of exploit with a software update.
EPIC JAILBREAK: Introducing checkm8 (read "checkmate"), a permanent unpatchable bootrom exploit for hundreds of millions of iOS devices.— axi0mX (@axi0mX) September 27, 2019
Most generations of iPhones and iPads are vulnerable: from iPhone 4S (A5 chip) to iPhone 8 and iPhone X (A11 chip). https://t.co/dQJtXb78sG
The bootrom exploit has many other possibilities on affected devices, including downgrading iOS versions without SHSH blobs or APTickets, dual booting iOS, and running custom firmwares, according to jailbreak enthusiasts.
This is significant news in the jailbreaking community, as the last bootrom exploit known as "limera1n" was released by George "geohot" Hotz nearly a decade ago for devices with A4 chips and earlier, including the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, the third- and fourth-generation iPod touch, and the original iPad.
This can't be good for the security of these devices...
And have malware installed or spying on you. No thanks. Apple should have gotten their sh** together and not have had the exploit open for nearly a week.
This is a bootrom exploit. It can only be exploited when the device is in DFU recovery mode and will not affect the security of devices being used normally.
This is really the best kind of jailbreak exploit because only the people who really want to go out of their way to jailbreak can use it. Regular users are safe; all it means is that people can do whatever they like with these devices they own now.
All the cool kids violate their warranty. Didn't you know?
one restore on iTunes and your warranty is „restored“ so to speak
There's really no real world security threat; you have to go out of your way to do a bootrom exploit.
I reality, "regular users" are NOT safe. If your phone is ever stolen or lost someone will have physical access to your device and then is able to potentially access EVERYTHING on it. Or even if someone just has access to the phone for a little while, they could install spyware/malware and you would probably not know it.
This is a huge deal.
(Of course, the cynic will say, "ah ha, this will enable a huge replacement cycle...lol.)
They will still need your passcode to decrypt the key for the data partition on the phone. They won't have access to anything without your passcode. Apple has thought this stuff through.
Uh, they sure can fix it so it can’t work in the future. They can’t patch a device that’s already been broken. Huge difference.
it’s not software based
