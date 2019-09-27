New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Checkm8 Exploit Opens Door to Unpatchable Jailbreak on iPhone 4S Through iPhone X

Friday September 27, 2019 7:31 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A security researcher who goes by "axi0mX" on Twitter today released "checkm8," which he claims is a bootrom exploit for iOS devices equipped with A5 through A11 chips, including the iPhone 4S through iPhone X, several iPad models dating back to the iPad 2, and the fifth-generation iPod touch and later.


This would be the first publicly released bootrom exploit since the iPhone 4 in 2010 and pave the way for a permanent, non-patchable jailbreak on hundreds of millions of affected iOS devices. Since the bootrom is read-only, Apple cannot patch this type of exploit with a software update.


The bootrom exploit has many other possibilities on affected devices, including downgrading iOS versions without SHSH blobs or APTickets, dual booting iOS, and running custom firmwares, according to jailbreak enthusiasts.

This is significant news in the jailbreaking community, as the last bootrom exploit known as "limera1n" was released by George "geohot" Hotz nearly a decade ago for devices with A4 chips and earlier, including the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, the third- and fourth-generation iPod touch, and the original iPad.

zorinlynx
46 minutes ago at 07:47 am


This can't be good for the security of these devices...


And have malware installed or spying on you. No thanks. Apple should have gotten their sh** together and not have had the exploit open for nearly a week.


This is a bootrom exploit. It can only be exploited when the device is in DFU recovery mode and will not affect the security of devices being used normally.

This is really the best kind of jailbreak exploit because only the people who really want to go out of their way to jailbreak can use it. Regular users are safe; all it means is that people can do whatever they like with these devices they own now.
itsmilo
53 minutes ago at 07:40 am


All the cool kids violate their warranty. Didn't you know?


one restore on iTunes and your warranty is „restored“ so to speak
tobefirst
51 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I haaaaaaate the new force press/haptic touch menu on iOS 13. I would consider jail breaking just to go back to how that worked on my X on iOS 12.
zorinlynx
53 minutes ago at 07:40 am
This is great, it means people who want to do crazy things with their older iOS devices can jailbreak them to do so.

There's really no real world security threat; you have to go out of your way to do a bootrom exploit.
courtma41
55 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Unless this can be used as a security exploit, I doubt anyone but the vast minority of iOS users will care.
vmachiel
51 minutes ago at 07:42 am
This can't be good for the security of these devices...
Jeremy1026
58 minutes ago at 07:35 am
I haven't been jailbroken since the 3G, what's the big draw of a jailbreak now a days?
redheeler
47 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Good, now we can have proper downgrade rights on these devices. It's sad that something like this is needed to, for example, downgrade to iOS 10 on an iPad Air 2 for the simple purpose of running 32-bit apps.
zorinlynx
36 minutes ago at 07:58 am


I reality, "regular users" are NOT safe. If your phone is ever stolen or lost someone will have physical access to your device and then is able to potentially access EVERYTHING on it. Or even if someone just has access to the phone for a little while, they could install spyware/malware and you would probably not know it.

This is a huge deal.

(Of course, the cynic will say, "ah ha, this will enable a huge replacement cycle...lol.)


They will still need your passcode to decrypt the key for the data partition on the phone. They won't have access to anything without your passcode. Apple has thought this stuff through.
GCHASE1995
18 minutes ago at 08:15 am


Uh, they sure can fix it so it can’t work in the future. They can’t patch a device that’s already been broken. Huge difference.


it’s not software based
