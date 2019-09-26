GarageBand for iOS Gains Dark Mode, External Hard Drive Support

The app now works with Dark Mode, and because GarageBand already had a darker interface, there are new lighter interface elements when used in Light Mode.
GarageBand also now supports accessing files from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives through the files app.
Along with these iOS 13 features, GarageBand has improved audio fidelity of Apple Loops when making tempo and key changes, and a new downloadable "Skyline Heat" sound pack with a collection of more than 350 Hip Hop loops and six drum kits. Release notes are below:
- Support for Dark Mode and new Share sheet in iOS 13GarageBand can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
- Access files from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives
- Improves audio fidelity of Apple Loops when making tempo and key changes
- New downloadable "Skyline Heat" sound pack with a collection of over 350 new Hip Hop loops and 6 drum kits