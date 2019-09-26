Official Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Series 'For All Mankind'

Apple today released a full trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "For All Mankind."Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families, "For All Mankind" presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of hopes and dreams, according to Apple."For All Mankind" stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour. The series was created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. All three serve as executive producers alongside Maril Davis.Apple TV+ launches November 1.