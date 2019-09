Apple Releases watchOS 5.3.2 Update for Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watches

Though watchOS 6 is now available, the update has not been released for Series 1 and Series 2 models, so Apple today made a watchOS 5.3.2 update available for these devices.watchOS 5.3.2 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General -> Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have over 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.According to Apple's release notes, the watchOS 5.3.2 update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. A security support document says the watchOS 5.3.2 update includes a fix for a vulnerability that could allow a remote hacker to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution.Apple has not released watchOS 6 for the Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch models, despite the fact that these devices will be getting the update.Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch owners may need to wait for the release of watchOS 6.1 to get watchOS 6 , as that beta is available for older devices as well as newer ones.While waiting for the watchOS 6 update, Series 1 and Series 2 Apple Watch owners should download the software released today.