Apple Releases iOS 12.4.2 Update for Older iPhones and iPads

Thursday September 26, 2019 10:03 am PDT by Juli Clover
Though iOS 13 has been available for a week now, Apple today released an iOS 12.4.2 update designed for those who are still running versions of iOS 12 on devices that aren't able to be updated to iOS 13.

Apple is making iOS 12.4.2 available for the original iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, the iPad mini 3, the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and sixth-generation iPod touch, all of which are not compatible with iOS 13.


The iOS 12.4.2 update can be downloaded on eligible devices over the air by opening up the Settings app, selecting the General section, and tapping on Software Update.

It's not clear what's included in iOS 12.4.2, but it is likely a security update that adds important security fixes for older devices that weren't able to get those updates through the newer software. Apple's release notes say the update "includes improvements, provides important security updates, and is recommended for all users."

A security support document provided alongside the update indicates that it fixes a vulnerability that could allow a remote attacker to case unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution.

[ 31 comments ]


Avatar
macduke
56 minutes ago at 10:19 am


How long do androids get updates?

Enough with the whataboutism. It’s the right thing to do. End of debate.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MvdM
47 minutes ago at 10:29 am


I bet it slows old devices down to encourage users to upgrade their phones. JK, Apple would never do that.

To improve user experience. You don’t want your iphone to crash at the moment you want to take a picture.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kyleh22
52 minutes ago at 10:24 am
I bet it slows old devices down to encourage users to upgrade their phones. JK, Apple would never do that.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thebigfox
1 hour ago at 10:07 am
I wish iOS 12 run on iPhone 5, but it doesn't
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
1 hour ago at 10:07 am
Is Apple finally going to start issuing security updates for older versions of iOS on devices that are capped? If so, it's about time.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GregJohn
1 hour ago at 10:07 am
I got slightly excited that it was 13.2...

but I’m going to guess this might have to do with the new iPads
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
58 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Very impressive Apple.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JosephAW
19 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Ummm what about newer devices that want to stay on iOS 12?
[automerge]1569520764[/automerge]
Now don't stop signing iOS 12.4.1 because I have to do a DFU install on my 7+
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
33 minutes ago at 10:42 am


"Apple is making iOS 12.4.2 available for the ...... iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus ..... all of which are not compatible with iOS 13."

Isn't this in error? My 6s is running 13.1.

-Jeff

iPhone 6, not 6s. The 6 is not supported by iOS 13, while the 6s is.
Rating: 1 Votes

