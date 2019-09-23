Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Apple Says New Mac Pro Will Be Manufactured in Texas After Receiving Tariff Exemptions
Apple says the new Mac Pro will include components designed, developed, and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies for distribution to U.S. customers. Suppliers will span eight states, including Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Vermont.
Apple did not immediately respond when we asked if the new Mac Pro will be made in Texas for orders distributed in other countries.
Apple says the U.S. manufacturing is made possible following import tariff exemptions the Trump administration granted Apple last week for certain necessary components. The value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than the current Mac Pro, the company adds.
Apple CEO Tim Cook:
The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity. We believe deeply in the power of American innovation. That's why every Apple product is designed and engineered in the US, and made up of parts from 36 states, supporting 450,000 jobs with US suppliers, and we're going to continue growing here.Texas Governor Greg Abbott:
Apple's latest investment is a testament to Texas' unrivaled workforce and premier business climate. Our state's economy is thriving as the tech and manufacturing sectors continue to expand. I am grateful for Apple's commitment to creating jobs in Texas, and will continue to promote fiscal and regulatory policies that encourage investment in our state and benefit future generations of Texans.Apple says it remains on track to fulfill its commitment to invest $350 billion in the U.S. economy by 2023. Apple said that, last year alone, it spent over $60 billion with more than 9,000 domestic suppliers across the country, including at manufacturing locations spanning 36 states.
*Tim pats himself on the back*
How about iPhone production next?
