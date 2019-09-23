Deals: Save on Apple's iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air (All Lowest Ever, Up to $400 Off)

iPad Pro
To start, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) for $799.00, down from $999.00. At $200 off, this is the lowest price currently available for this model of the iPad Pro. If you're looking for more storage, the 1TB 12.9-inch model is also $200 off at $1,349.99, down from $1,549.00.
These iPad Pro models come with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Face ID, an A12X Bionic chip, 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel True Depth front camera, and up to ten hours of battery life. You can use Apple's Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2 accessories with the 2018 iPad Pros as well.
MacBook Pro
Amazon has the higher-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00 ($400 off). The notebook is available in both Silver and Space Gray.
This is the latest 2019 MacBook Pro with Retina Display, the Touch Bar, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and updated Butterfly keyboard technology.
MacBook Air
Lastly, Amazon has the new 2019 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for $899.97, down from $1,099.00 ($200 off). This MacBook Air has a 13-inch Retina Display, Touch ID, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and an updated butterfly keyboard.
Availability on this model is low, however, and at the time of writing it will be shipped sometime in late October. This is still a great price for the notebook, so those looking to save on this model should head to Amazon before the discount expires.
Head to our full Deals Roundup for more information on similar Apple-related discounts and offers.