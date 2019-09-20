MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max and a Copy of AnyTrans

For those unfamiliar with AnyTrans, it's an iPhone manager that's an alternative to iTunes, allowing you to access and manage content that's on your iPhone, as well as transfer files and back up data.
The newest version of AnyTrans, AnyTrans 8, recently launched with an overhauled user interface, a slew of new features, and improvements to data transfers and loading speeds, making iPhone content management easier than ever.
There's a new Phone Switcher feature in AnyTrans 8 that's ideal for transferring over to a new device, letting users transition to iPhone 11 from an older iPhone or an Android phone with a few simple steps.
Other new AnyTrans 8 features include a ringtone maker, an app downloader for managing your iOS apps on your computer (a feature no longer available in iTunes or in macOS Catalina) and a screen mirroring feature for mirroring and recording your iPhone screen with your computer.
AnyTrans is priced at $30 for a single license, but there is a free trial available for those who would like to try it out.
AnyTrans is providing one MacRumors reader with a 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max in the color of the reader's choice plus a lifetime license for the AnyTrans iPhone manager software.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max just came out today, and it features a triple-lens camera with telephoto, wide, and ultra wide angle lenses, a super fast A13 chip, much longer battery life, and more.
