Customers Waiting in Line at Apple Retail Stores Around the World for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Thursday September 19, 2019 1:37 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will soon be available in Australia and New Zealand before rolling out to other countries around the world, and customers have already started lining up to purchase one of Apple's new devices.

At the Orchard Road store in Singapore, where the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro will roll out in just a few hours, hundreds of people are waiting.

Image via Twitter user Spencer Chong
There's a similar scene at Apple's Ginza and Marunouchi stores in Japan, where some customers have started waiting for the new iPhones.




Customers still have several hours to wait in Europe, but lines have started at Apple's flagship Kärntner Straße store in Vienna, Austria.


Most U.S. stores don't appear to have long lines just yet, but people will likely start showing up at retail locations as the launch date draws nearer.

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models sold out rather quickly after pre-orders became available on September 13, so there may be a decent number of people hoping to get a new iPhone in store.

Orders placed for new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models today won't be shipping out until October, which will increase demand for in store models.

Customers in the United States who did not pre-order and who are hoping for a launch day device should get to an Apple retail store or carrier store as early as possible.

Are you planning to wait in line for an Apple device this year? Let us know in the comments.

Avatar
andrewdon
6 minutes ago at 01:42 pm


Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
5 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
*asians, to resell them in homeland China waiting in line ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
petsk
7 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Too much free time
Rating: 1 Votes

