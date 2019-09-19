Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Customers Waiting in Line at Apple Retail Stores Around the World for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
At the Orchard Road store in Singapore, where the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro will roll out in just a few hours, hundreds of people are waiting.
There's a similar scene at Apple's Ginza and Marunouchi stores in Japan, where some customers have started waiting for the new iPhones.
アップルストア銀座前ジョインしました #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/D1GBieZuqw— jimisan (@tofuonthefire) September 19, 2019
#iPhone行列 只今23名！ （AM5:30現在）#Apple丸の内 #iPhone行列— Aniie@iPhone行列 (@Ani_9_) September 19, 2019
#iPhone11Pro #iPhone11 #Apple #アイフォーン #iPhone pic.twitter.com/XkUNDnlUjj
Customers still have several hours to wait in Europe, but lines have started at Apple's flagship Kärntner Straße store in Vienna, Austria.
Ist ab morgen etwa das #iPhone11 in Wien erhältlich!? 😅😅 #apple #store #kärntnerstraße pic.twitter.com/xPnVvdHu4f— Christopher Abel (@abelinho87_) September 19, 2019
Most U.S. stores don't appear to have long lines just yet, but people will likely start showing up at retail locations as the launch date draws nearer.
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models sold out rather quickly after pre-orders became available on September 13, so there may be a decent number of people hoping to get a new iPhone in store.
Orders placed for new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models today won't be shipping out until October, which will increase demand for in store models.
Customers in the United States who did not pre-order and who are hoping for a launch day device should get to an Apple retail store or carrier store as early as possible.
Are you planning to wait in line for an Apple device this year? Let us know in the comments.
