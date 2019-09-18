New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max All Feature Thicker and Heavier Single-Cell Batteries

Wednesday September 18, 2019 7:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In a production information sheet, Apple has confirmed the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all feature single-cell batteries.

Last year, only the iPhone XS had a single-cell, L-shaped battery, with an iFixit teardown of the device revealing that Apple "notched" the internal corners of the battery to prevent undue stress from thermal expansion. iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR models are equipped with multi-cell L-shaped batteries.

Vietnamese website Di Động Việt today shared a seemingly legitimate teardown of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, revealing its single-cell, L-shaped battery. Consistent with Chinese regulatory filings, the battery has a capacity of 3,969 mAh, making it around 25 percent larger than the iPhone XS Max's battery.


The iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery is also noticeably thicker than the iPhone XS Max's battery to accomodate the increased capacity.

With the added thickness comes added weight. Apple's production information sheet says the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max batteries weigh 47, 48, and 65 grams, respectively, while the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max batteries measure in at 46, 41, and 50 grams, respectively.


iPhone 11 Pro Max battery on top, iPhone XS Max battery on bottom via Di Động Việt

The teardown also provides a first look at the iPhone 11 Pro Max's triple-lens rear camera lenses and other components. iFixit should have more comprehensive teardowns of all three new iPhones in the coming days.

Related Roundup: iPhone 11 Pro
Tag: teardown
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 Pro (Buy Now)
[ 33 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
gnasher729
56 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Now we are just waiting for someone to complain that the iPhone should be thinner...
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
calzon65
38 minutes ago at 08:18 am
More battery capacity is a step in the right direction.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ghostface147
55 minutes ago at 08:01 am
iFixit got beat on the initial teardown?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
55 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Someone tried the new faceID angles?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
johnmed
38 minutes ago at 08:18 am
I’m glad Apple have done this. I’m one of the first to criticise them. But slightly thicker with a larger capacity battery is exactly what I wanted.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Andres Cantu
43 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Thicker for more battery life. Apple must have been reading MacRumors comments :D
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macduke
53 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Have to make sure it's thick enough to accommodate USB-C next year.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Chopper9
56 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Please file this under "DUH!"

The Management
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
hugodrax
37 minutes ago at 08:19 am
With Ives gone now they can put bigger batteries erc.. and not shave mm every new phone
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
windywalks
34 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I'm really curious about that two way charging coil, if it really is present.
Will have to wait and see.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]