NBC's Streaming Service is Called 'Peacock' and Will Exclusively House The Office and Parks & Rec

We knew that Peacock would be getting The Office to stream exclusively, but NBC today revealed that its service will also be the only place you can stream Parks and Recreation starting next fall. Parks and Rec is currently available on a multitude of streaming platforms, including Netflix and Hulu, but come fall 2020 it will be removed from those services.
“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal,” said Bonnie Hammer, who’s overseeing the service in her role as chairman of NBC’s direct-to-consumer and digital-enterprises division. And while there was nothing official in the release Tuesday, Hammer seemed to indicate Peacock will also have news and sports content. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election to classic fan favorites like The Office,” she said.Peacock will also house exclusive original shows, including a reboot of Battlestar Galactica from the creator of Mr. Robot, a Saved by the Bell revival, a Punky Brewster revival, a spin-off of one of The Real Housewives shows, and a new comedy from Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place.
Former NBC shows on Peacock include: SNL, Cheers, 30 Rock, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Superstore, Will & Grace, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. There will also be NBCUniversal properties from the USA and Bravo networks.
In terms of movies, NBC said that the service will have dozens of films from the NBCUniversal library, as well as new animated shows from DreamWorks Animation, and episodes of Downton Abbey.
The price hasn't yet been detailed, but NBC said Peacock will be supported by ads, and suggested that anyone who subscribes to a cable package (including OTT services like YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV) will be able to watch for free. Otherwise, there will be a standalone subscription price, but it's not clear if there will be an ad-free tier.
Essentially, Peacock will be NBC's answer to CBS All Access, which provides subscribers a back catalog of the network's classics and modern TV shows, along with all-new scripted series that are exclusive to the platform.
Streaming TV has become more and more fragmented over the years, with each company, broadcaster, and brand offering a service of its own. Apple is getting into the market itself this year with Apple TV+, which will launch this November for $4.99/month and offer a catalog of exclusive TV shows and films. For anyone who purchases an Apple device, the service will be free for an entire year.