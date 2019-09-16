iPhone 11 Lineup Supports Faster Wi-Fi 6, Which Launches Today

Monday September 16, 2019 11:34 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
The non-profit Wi-Fi Alliance today announced the release of the Wi-Fi 6 certification program, noting that devices with the Wi-Fi 6 Certified logo will meet the "highest standards for security and interoperability."


Wi-Fi 6, aka 802.11ax, delivers faster speeds, greater network capacity, improved power efficiency, lower latency, and connectivity improvements in areas with several Wi-Fi devices. Wi-Fi 6 devices also must support WPA3, the latest version of the Wi-Fi security protocol with improved cryptographic strength.

The upcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all support Wi-Fi 6, and the devices will likely be certified under this program soon. More information is available on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. CNET also has a good explainer.

Avatar
Corrode
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
Now to wait for my Wi-Fi 6 AirPort Extreme.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
MJA74
47 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
It really sucks that Apple stopped making routers. Grrrrr
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Banglazed
1 hour ago at 11:42 am

I can’t wait to get Facebook to load faster.


You’ll also need a WiFi 6 AX router to get into that ecosystem too
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
NikRib
45 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

Now to wait for my Wi-Fi 6 AirPort Extreme.

Unfortunately Apple has stopped making new AirPorts. Very sad, great product. Now what will we order? How do we get a product that incorporates all of the features that the Apple AirPort contained within? No one has an answer to that, not even Apple Support.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
btrach144
19 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
iPhone arriving on Friday will be the first device to take advantage of my AX/WiFI 6 router! Excited to compare and contrast it to my XS.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Macpro2019
1 hour ago at 11:36 am
Wifi 6? Gotta say...this is good.
Rating: 1 Votes
