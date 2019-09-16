New iPhone and Apple Watch Orders Begin Shipping From Apple Ahead of Friday's Launch Date

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Monday September 16, 2019 11:39 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has begun shipping out iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 orders ahead of Friday's launch date, ensuring customers will receive their devices on time.

Apple hasn't updated its own order system and many orders will say "Preparing to Ship" until later in the week, but customers in the United States who are receiving their devices via UPS can use the UPS My Choice feature for tracking purposes or track via reference number, such as an order number or a phone number.


Signing up for UPS My Choice is free and well worth it for those who want to keep an eye on their upcoming shipments.

If you've ordered a new device, shipment details should already be available, with iPhones and Apple Watches shipping from China and arriving in the United States.


Many iPhones and Apple Watch models have just recently shipped from China so there aren't a lot of tracking details available. In some cases, the date of arrival is listed as tentative, but in our experience, these tentative dates firm up later in the week and those who pre-ordered early can count on a September 20 arrival date.


Some iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, especially in the Midnight Green color, sold out quick and even those who pre-ordered early weren't able to get launch day arrival. Apple often ends up managing to ship devices earlier than promised, so those expecting October arrivals could get their iPhones earlier.

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will be officially available on September 20, and those who weren't able to get one may be able to pick up a new iPhone in store on that date.

45 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
coolfactor
1 hour ago at 11:43 am
There needs to be a way to capture the excitement and channel that into some kind of world power source.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
JPack
56 minutes ago at 11:59 am

I asked apple to change my shipping address twice, and did they do it...... nope. Thanks for nothing Apple


Thanks for enforcing standard credit card fraud prevention measures, Apple.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Blorzoga
32 minutes ago at 12:24 pm



Omg! Fed-Ex just showed up at work with 11 pro midnight. Beautiful!! What a nice surprise on a Monday!! 

Photoshop is fun
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
alpi123
51 minutes ago at 12:05 pm

I asked apple to change my shipping address twice, and did they do it...... nope. Thanks for nothing Apple

I don't know the reason you need to change your address but the easiest thing you could have done is to cancel the item and order it again. Yes, you might have to wait longer now, but you should have been more careful with the address when ordering.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jessem1133
1 hour ago at 11:53 am

Exciting for some. I'm just bummed that something changed in how  sends them out last year in that instead of delivery/release date arrival, Alaska (or at least me) customers get them about 5 days later. Both years ordered in first minute of availability...the free shipping now to AK delays arrival (25th estimate arrival). First world problems I know, but I'd pay extra if they let me to get them on release date.



Five days!??????!! Oh. My. God.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
uniblab
29 minutes ago at 12:26 pm
I seem to remember that tracking Apple's Fedex shipments required removing the leading 'W' from the Order Number. Is that also the case with UPS for these purposes?

Edit: mine just finally showed up in UPS. Among the reference numbers are my full Order Number (including the W) my ten-digit phone number, and a few other pieces of information.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
1 hour ago at 11:44 am
We are waiting anxiously!!!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
timneedscoffee10
42 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
I placed my preorder with Verizon directly - 11 Pro Max 256 in Silver. Got my shipping notification early this morning via FedEx, departing from West Chester, PA. I guess carrier devices are already in the country.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tcphoto1
48 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Looking forward to those unboxing videos and slomoselfies!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
asopublic
1 hour ago at 11:44 am
Watch and phone have already left Anchorage on my orders
Rating: 1 Votes

