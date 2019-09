New iPhone and Apple Watch Orders Begin Shipping From Apple Ahead of Friday's Launch Date

Apple has begun shipping out iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro , iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 orders ahead of Friday's launch date, ensuring customers will receive their devices on time.Apple hasn't updated its own order system and many orders will say "Preparing to Ship" until later in the week, but customers in the United States who are receiving their devices via UPS can use the UPS My Choice feature for tracking purposes or track via reference number, such as an order number or a phone number.Signing up for UPS My Choice is free and well worth it for those who want to keep an eye on their upcoming shipments.If you've ordered a new device, shipment details should already be available, with iPhones and Apple Watches shipping from China and arriving in the United States.Many iPhones and Apple Watch models have just recently shipped from China so there aren't a lot of tracking details available. In some cases, the date of arrival is listed as tentative, but in our experience, these tentative dates firm up later in the week and those who pre-ordered early can count on a September 20 arrival date.Some iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, especially in the Midnight Green color, sold out quick and even those who pre-ordered early weren't able to get launch day arrival. Apple often ends up managing to ship devices earlier than promised, so those expecting October arrivals could get their iPhones earlier.The iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will be officially available on September 20, and those who weren't able to get one may be able to pick up a new iPhone in store on that date.