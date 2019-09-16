Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
New iPhone and Apple Watch Orders Begin Shipping From Apple Ahead of Friday's Launch Date
Apple hasn't updated its own order system and many orders will say "Preparing to Ship" until later in the week, but customers in the United States who are receiving their devices via UPS can use the UPS My Choice feature for tracking purposes or track via reference number, such as an order number or a phone number.
Signing up for UPS My Choice is free and well worth it for those who want to keep an eye on their upcoming shipments.
If you've ordered a new device, shipment details should already be available, with iPhones and Apple Watches shipping from China and arriving in the United States.
Many iPhones and Apple Watch models have just recently shipped from China so there aren't a lot of tracking details available. In some cases, the date of arrival is listed as tentative, but in our experience, these tentative dates firm up later in the week and those who pre-ordered early can count on a September 20 arrival date.
Some iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, especially in the Midnight Green color, sold out quick and even those who pre-ordered early weren't able to get launch day arrival. Apple often ends up managing to ship devices earlier than promised, so those expecting October arrivals could get their iPhones earlier.
The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will be officially available on September 20, and those who weren't able to get one may be able to pick up a new iPhone in store on that date.
I asked apple to change my shipping address twice, and did they do it...... nope. Thanks for nothing Apple
Thanks for enforcing standard credit card fraud prevention measures, Apple.
Photoshop is fun
Omg! Fed-Ex just showed up at work with 11 pro midnight. Beautiful!! What a nice surprise on a Monday!!
I asked apple to change my shipping address twice, and did they do it...... nope. Thanks for nothing AppleI don't know the reason you need to change your address but the easiest thing you could have done is to cancel the item and order it again. Yes, you might have to wait longer now, but you should have been more careful with the address when ordering.
Exciting for some. I'm just bummed that something changed in how sends them out last year in that instead of delivery/release date arrival, Alaska (or at least me) customers get them about 5 days later. Both years ordered in first minute of availability...the free shipping now to AK delays arrival (25th estimate arrival). First world problems I know, but I'd pay extra if they let me to get them on release date.
Five days!??????!! Oh. My. God.
Edit: mine just finally showed up in UPS. Among the reference numbers are my full Order Number (including the W) my ten-digit phone number, and a few other pieces of information.
