Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Google Expected to Unveil New Pixel 4 Smartphone at October 15 Event
Like Apple's newest iPhones, the Google Pixel 4 will feature a square-shaped rear camera bump, which Google itself confirmed.
Ahead of the Pixel 4 launch, there were multiple leaks, so Google shared its own images of the upcoming device and also highlighted some of the smartphone's new features.
Rumors suggest Google's rear camera setup will include two lenses, a microphone, a flash, and a "spectral sensor" that's designed to account for light flicker when filming an LCD display.
Apple's iPhone camera setup positions three lenses in a triangle shape in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and two lenses vertically in the iPhone 11. Google's setup has the two lenses of the Pixel 4 arranged horizontally with the flash located at the bottom.
Google has already highlighted some of the other features coming to the Pixel 4, including a new Face Unlock feature that is equivalent to Face ID, using 3D facial scans.
Unlike prior implementation of facial recognition on Android devices, Google's version will support secure payments and app authentication. Google claims its facial recognition system will be a more fluid experience than Apple's, working in any orientation.
Google's facial recognition feature will also enable motion-based gestures called Motion Sense, allowing users to do things like skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls by waving a hand in front of the phone.
Google's Pixel 4 smartphone will be a major iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max competitor alongside Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10.
