Google Expected to Unveil New Pixel 4 Smartphone at October 15 Event

Monday September 16, 2019 9:34 am PDT by Juli Clover
Google is hosting an October 15 event in New York City, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation smartphone, the Google Pixel 4, reports Axios.

Like Apple's newest iPhones, the Google Pixel 4 will feature a square-shaped rear camera bump, which Google itself confirmed.


Ahead of the Pixel 4 launch, there were multiple leaks, so Google shared its own images of the upcoming device and also highlighted some of the smartphone's new features.

Rumors suggest Google's rear camera setup will include two lenses, a microphone, a flash, and a "spectral sensor" that's designed to account for light flicker when filming an LCD display.

Apple's iPhone camera setup positions three lenses in a triangle shape in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and two lenses vertically in the iPhone 11. Google's setup has the two lenses of the Pixel 4 arranged horizontally with the flash located at the bottom.

Google has already highlighted some of the other features coming to the Pixel 4, including a new Face Unlock feature that is equivalent to Face ID, using 3D facial scans.


Unlike prior implementation of facial recognition on Android devices, Google's version will support secure payments and app authentication. Google claims its facial recognition system will be a more fluid experience than Apple's, working in any orientation.


Google's facial recognition feature will also enable motion-based gestures called Motion Sense, allowing users to do things like skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls by waving a hand in front of the phone.

Google's Pixel 4 smartphone will be a major iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max competitor alongside Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10.

Avatar
dan9700
18 minutes ago at 09:37 am
All they ever do is copy apple and never do it well
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
DDustiNN
15 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Does this mean giant notches and camera housings will be okay now?

I can’t keep up.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ThisBougieLife
11 minutes ago at 09:44 am
People say Apple doesn't innovate, but here's Google copying just about everything Apple has done recently. Apple is still the trend-setter.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nutmac
16 minutes ago at 09:39 am
I guess one way to get rid of Pixel 3's huge notch is add old fashioned big bezels on top and bottom of the phone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macduke
16 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Nobody:

Google: A "spectral sensor" that's designed to account for light flicker when filming an LCD display

Does anybody actually do this who isn't a creep trying to record nudes off of Snapchat?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ksgant
7 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Giving the company that literally watches everything you do to sell to advertisers access to my face metrics. What could go wrong?

No thanks. And no, I don't want to hear "well, everyone spies on you anyway, so you may as well just give up" defeatist attitude. Screw Google and screw their enablers.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Andres Cantu
6 minutes ago at 09:49 am
“Unveil” is probably not the right word. We know most about it already.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Freida
18 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Would be nice if their innovation was better. We need better competition.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Strelok
19 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Looks nice. Hopefully they fixed the performance issues that seemed to plague the Pixel line.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
realtuner
7 minutes ago at 09:48 am

Has anyone used an Animoji since the day after the X was launched?


More deflection as usual. Hey, at least you’re consistent.
Rating: 1 Votes

