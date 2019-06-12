New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Google Confirms Pixel 4 Will Feature Square-Shaped Camera Bump

Wednesday June 12, 2019 11:54 am PDT by Juli Clover
Google today confirmed that its upcoming Pixel 4 devices will feature a square-shaped rear camera bump, a feature also rumored to be coming to the 2019 iPhones.

A case maker's mockup for the Pixel 4 smartphones leaked earlier this week, and today, Google confirmed the news itself in a tweeted image showing off the new design.


Google's rear camera setup appears to include two lenses, a microphone, a flash, and a "spectral sensor" at the top that accounts for things like light flicker when filming an LCD display.

Apple too is planning to use a square-shaped camera bump for its 2019 devices, based on leaked rumors, renders, and cases. Just this week we checked out some cases designed for the 2019 iPhone lineup that have large square cutouts to accommodate the new camera arrangement.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple's square-shaped camera bump is expected to house triple-lens camera setups for the iPhone XS and XS Max successors, along with a dual-lens camera setup for the iPhone XR successor.


Based on leaked information, the three lenses in Apple's camera arrangement are set into a triangle shape. There are two lenses at the left as on the current flagship iPhones, along with one lens in between them set off to the right and a flash above that.

Google's setup, meanwhile, has the two lenses for its camera arranged horizontally with a flash at the bottom. Both of these setups provide more space between the flash and the lenses and there may be other benefits to square-shaped arrangement that both companies are taking advantage of.

Apple is expected to launch its 2019 iPhones in September, while Google's are also rumored to be coming in the fall. Historically, Google's new Pixel phones have come out in October, so while Google has beaten Apple to the punch officially showing off a square-shaped rear camera design first, Apple's 2019 flagship smartphones should launch first.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel
[ 20 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
dontwalkhand
18 minutes ago at 11:55 am
Google is the new Samsung, copy copy copy, and even worse, copying rumors.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
FocusAndEarnIt
16 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Wow. The competition is fierce. I don’t recall a company coming out like this to be the first and undermine the competition. Props, Google. I wonder how Apple responds to this come September’s iPhone event.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nfl46
15 minutes ago at 11:58 am
I can only imagine how good that Pixel 4 camera is going to be! Jeezzzzz.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
16 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Apple: What if the rear cameras were housed in the ugliest squ—

Google: Hold my beer!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
azdolan
15 minutes ago at 11:57 am
I can’t believe they’re copying this design
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]