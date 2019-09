Samsung Ad Encourages iPhone Users to Switch to the Galaxy Note10 and 'Fall in Love' With Bokeh Video

On the heels of Apple introducing the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro this week, Samsung has shared a new ad that calls on iPhone users to "switch to the Galaxy Note10" and "fall in love" with its bokeh video feature.The 15-second ad shows a man and a woman standing side by side, holding an iPhone and Galaxy Note10 respectively, as they both record a couple's marriage proposal. However, unlike the iPhone, the Galaxy Note10 is able to blur the background of the video in real time for a bokeh effect.Samsung then gets to the point: "Missing a little… je ne sais quoi? Switch to the Galaxy Note10. And fall in love with Live Focus Video."While recent iPhones do have Portrait Mode for blurring the background of people, pets, and objects in photos, Apple does not offer a bokeh video feature in the stock Camera app. However, it is possible to achieve a somewhat shallower depth of field using third-party camera apps like FiLMiC Pro.Samsung released the Galaxy Note10 on August 23, with pricing starting at $949 in the United States. iPhone 11 Pro models start at $999, with pre-orders beginning today ahead of in-store availability on Friday, September 20.