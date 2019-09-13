Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Samsung Ad Encourages iPhone Users to Switch to the Galaxy Note10 and 'Fall in Love' With Bokeh Video
The 15-second ad shows a man and a woman standing side by side, holding an iPhone and Galaxy Note10 respectively, as they both record a couple's marriage proposal. However, unlike the iPhone, the Galaxy Note10 is able to blur the background of the video in real time for a bokeh effect.
Samsung then gets to the point: "Missing a little… je ne sais quoi? Switch to the Galaxy Note10. And fall in love with Live Focus Video."
While recent iPhones do have Portrait Mode for blurring the background of people, pets, and objects in photos, Apple does not offer a bokeh video feature in the stock Camera app. However, it is possible to achieve a somewhat shallower depth of field using third-party camera apps like FiLMiC Pro.
Samsung released the Galaxy Note10 on August 23, with pricing starting at $949 in the United States. iPhone 11 Pro models start at $999, with pre-orders beginning today ahead of in-store availability on Friday, September 20.
“Oooh I need that!” Said very few people ever?Right?? There actually are some features of the Note 10 they could focus on that I'd kinda like to have, but... bokeh video is 100% not one of them.
And a Facebook app you can't uninstall
