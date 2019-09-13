Samsung Ad Encourages iPhone Users to Switch to the Galaxy Note10 and 'Fall in Love' With Bokeh Video

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Friday September 13, 2019 8:28 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
On the heels of Apple introducing the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro this week, Samsung has shared a new ad that calls on iPhone users to "switch to the Galaxy Note10" and "fall in love" with its bokeh video feature.

The 15-second ad shows a man and a woman standing side by side, holding an iPhone and Galaxy Note10 respectively, as they both record a couple's marriage proposal. However, unlike the iPhone, the Galaxy Note10 is able to blur the background of the video in real time for a bokeh effect.


Samsung then gets to the point: "Missing a little… je ne sais quoi? Switch to the Galaxy Note10. And fall in love with Live Focus Video."

While recent iPhones do have Portrait Mode for blurring the background of people, pets, and objects in photos, Apple does not offer a bokeh video feature in the stock Camera app. However, it is possible to achieve a somewhat shallower depth of field using third-party camera apps like FiLMiC Pro.

Samsung released the Galaxy Note10 on August 23, with pricing starting at $949 in the United States. iPhone 11 Pro models start at $999, with pre-orders beginning today ahead of in-store availability on Friday, September 20.

Avatar
anson42
21 minutes ago at 08:32 am
“Oooh I need that!” Said very few people ever?
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
cale508
22 minutes ago at 08:31 am
That feature is saved for next year's selling point of new iPhone. By innovation only!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
bbednarz
17 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Well that might be the least compelling reason of all time to switch.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
abi12a
15 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Fall in love with all our bloat wear and your OS is at least a year behind, but we already had dark mode ;)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
GeneralChang
5 minutes ago at 08:48 am

“Oooh I need that!” Said very few people ever?

Right?? There actually are some features of the Note 10 they could focus on that I'd kinda like to have, but... bokeh video is 100% not one of them.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
onespeedvelo
7 minutes ago at 08:46 am
that bokeh is terrible, supposed to be an outdoor picture suddenly looks like it is xmas with all that bokeh balls floating. Surely taste is not included in the deal!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Dave245
18 minutes ago at 08:35 am
Nah, I’ll be sticking with Apple! Thanks for trying tho Samsung :p
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AustinIllini
10 minutes ago at 08:43 am
"Fall in love with slow bloatware"

And a Facebook app you can't uninstall
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jonnysods
8 minutes ago at 08:45 am
It's a strange feature to single out and tell people to switch an entire OS/ecosystem/accounts for.
Rating: 1 Votes

