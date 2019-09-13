iPhone 11 Pre-Order Deals: Save On Apple's Latest Smartphones Through AT&T, Verizon, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AT&T
$300 Reward Card
If you use AT&T, the carrier is offering a chance to get a $300 reward card when you order select smartphones online, as long as they are purchased with a qualifying installment plan. You'll have to add a new line to a new or existing account, as well.
After paying taxes for the smartphone upfront, and a $30 activation fee, you'll get the $300 reward card within 3-4 weeks after redemption. The iPhone also must be placed on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.
Compatible iPhone models include: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XR, X, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). Customers should note that the iPhone 8 64GB is excluded.
BOGO
You can also buy an eligible iPhone 11 model and get one at a discounted price (or free) when both are placed on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.
You'll have to buy the two iPhones on a qualifying installment agreement, add at least one new line to a new or existing account, pay taxes for each device up front, and pay a $30 activation or upgrade fee for each device.
iPhones compatible in this offer include: iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XR, X, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). After choosing one of these, you can get the iPhone 8 64GB, 8 Plus 64GB, XR 64GB/128GB, or 11 64GB for free after up to $700 in bill credits.
You can also opt to get the iPhone 8 256GB, 8 Plus 256GB, XR 256GB, X, XS, XS Max, 11 128GB/256GB, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max for up to $700 off retail price. Credits for this offer start within three bill cycles.
Head to AT&T's wireless page to check out more information on both of these offers.
Sprint
Sprint is offering new customers a chance to save on iPhone 11 through its Sprint Flex Lease program. If you switch to Sprint and trade in an existing smartphone, you can pre-order the iPhone 11 today for $0/month after $29.17 monthly bill credits.
The same method can be applied to the iPhone 11 Pro ($12.50/month) and 11 Pro max ($16.67/month). This is only when you trade in the latest iPhones, including the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, and XS Max.
You can also order the Apple Watch Series 5 through Sprint and take 50 percent off via monthly bill credits for the cellular models. This is only for Sprint's 24-month installment agreement and requires a new watch plan activation, as well as one active handset on an account.
Head to Sprint to check out these deals and more.
Verizon
Verizon is hosting a multitude of iPhone-related deals today, starting with an offer for customers switching to Verizon from another carrier. If this is you, you can get up to $700 off the iPhone 11 Pro or get the 64GB iPhone 11 at no cost.
The usual 24-month installment agreement, monthly bill payments, and unlimited plan caveats apply.
Verizon also has BOGO on Apple Watches, where you can buy one and get another for up to 50 percent off (plus $10 off your first month of service). A new watch line of service is required, and up to $150 will be credited to your account over 24 months.
These deals can be found on Verizon's website.
T-Mobile
At T-Mobile you can trade in your iPhone XS ($500) or XS Max ($550) and get 50 percent off the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro.
You can also trade in any qualifying iPhone to get 50 percent off the 64GB iPhone 11. These trade-ins will appear as monthly bill credits.
