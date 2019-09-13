New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Fifth Avenue in New York and Apple Omotesando in Tokyo Reopen on iPhone 11 Launch Day

Friday September 13, 2019 4:49 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its Omotesando retail store in Tokyo reopens Friday, September 20 following renovations, as noted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara. Doors will open at 8 a.m. local time. September 20 is iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day.


Likewise, Apple previously announced that its iconic Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan reopens September 20 at 8 a.m. local time.

"We're transforming our iconic store into a space that's open to collaboration of all kinds," reads Apple's new Fifth Avenue store preview page. "Made for the city where creativity never sleeps. Stop by during our weeklong celebration to get inspired by some of the best creative talent in the city."


To celebrate the reopening of its Fifth Avenue flagship, Apple has temporarily covered the store's iconic glass cube in an eye-catching iridescent film. Below, the underground store has been significantly expanded in size, with circular skylights added at ground level to allow natural light into the store.

Clearly The 5th Ave store opening is why the launch time was changed this year. Tim wants to open the store at 8:00am not 3:00am.
