Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Fifth Avenue in New York and Apple Omotesando in Tokyo Reopen on iPhone 11 Launch Day
Likewise, Apple previously announced that its iconic Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan reopens September 20 at 8 a.m. local time.
"We're transforming our iconic store into a space that's open to collaboration of all kinds," reads Apple's new Fifth Avenue store preview page. "Made for the city where creativity never sleeps. Stop by during our weeklong celebration to get inspired by some of the best creative talent in the city."
To celebrate the reopening of its Fifth Avenue flagship, Apple has temporarily covered the store's iconic glass cube in an eye-catching iridescent film. Below, the underground store has been significantly expanded in size, with circular skylights added at ground level to allow natural light into the store.
