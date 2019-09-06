New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Fifth Avenue Glass Cube Gets Temporary Rainbow Look to Celebrate Reopening

Friday September 6, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City has been undergoing renovations since 2017, with Apple having dismantled the glass cube building design that the location is known for.

The Fifth Avenue store, which was relocated nearby during the renovation period, is reopening soon and the well-known glass cube has been reconstructed. To celebrate the launch of the updated flagship location, Apple has covered the cube in an eye-catching rainbow film.

Image via Quartz

The rainbow cover of the cube obstructs what's going on below, but Apple has been working to double the size of its Fifth Avenue store, which is underground and accessed by elevator.


According to Quartz, a sticker on the outside of the rainbow wrap reads:
Apple Fifth Avenue
Always Open to Open Minds

Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you'll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome. A 24-hour store with doors open to the bright lights and big ideas of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discover, and make next.
There's no word yet on when Apple Fifth Avenue will reopen, but with the glass cube back in place and sporting rainbow colors, it could come at any time. Quartz saw a film crew nearby the cube, and one of the crew members said that Apple was filming "a new commercial" for the store's relaunch.


Unfortunately, the new rainbow look of the glass cube is temporary. An Apple spokesman told CNBC that the colors will eventually be removed and the cube will be clear again.

Apple Fifth Avenue is a major flagship store and its reopening will likely be a big deal, so it's possible Apple will share details on the location at its Tuesday, September 10 event.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
mannyvel
55 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
The story behind this store is one of the greatest real-estate deals ever and shows the power of Steve Jobs' imagination.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
hopegrad
54 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
Seems possible the color scheme coincides with the announcements coming next week. The color palate involved looks quite similar to what we see on the invitations too.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
appleguy123
48 minutes ago at 12:12 pm

This definitely makes me think they'll be bringing back the rainbow logo.

Or the iridescent back on the iPhone 11 pro. Would look just like this. If they open the store on launch day it would make perfect sense.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
grantwall
55 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
This definitely makes me think they'll be bringing back the rainbow logo.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lowendlinux
48 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
I'd like to see that but my desire to avoid NYC outweighs it
Rating: 1 Votes

