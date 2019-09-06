Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Fifth Avenue Glass Cube Gets Temporary Rainbow Look to Celebrate Reopening
The Fifth Avenue store, which was relocated nearby during the renovation period, is reopening soon and the well-known glass cube has been reconstructed. To celebrate the launch of the updated flagship location, Apple has covered the cube in an eye-catching rainbow film.
The rainbow cover of the cube obstructs what's going on below, but Apple has been working to double the size of its Fifth Avenue store, which is underground and accessed by elevator.
According to Quartz, a sticker on the outside of the rainbow wrap reads:
Apple Fifth AvenueThere's no word yet on when Apple Fifth Avenue will reopen, but with the glass cube back in place and sporting rainbow colors, it could come at any time. Quartz saw a film crew nearby the cube, and one of the crew members said that Apple was filming "a new commercial" for the store's relaunch.
Always Open to Open Minds
Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you'll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome. A 24-hour store with doors open to the bright lights and big ideas of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discover, and make next.
Unfortunately, the new rainbow look of the glass cube is temporary. An Apple spokesman told CNBC that the colors will eventually be removed and the cube will be clear again.
Apple Fifth Avenue is a major flagship store and its reopening will likely be a big deal, so it's possible Apple will share details on the location at its Tuesday, September 10 event.
