Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iPhone 11 Pro Said to Offer 13% Faster 4G LTE Speeds Than iPhone XS
The new #iPhone11 Pro and Pro Max include faster 4G LTE, how much faster? About 13% faster vs. iPhone Xs that's quite an improvement YoY. Looks like a faster better modem. #AppleEvent #SpeedSmart https://t.co/cHKHU5JZU4 pic.twitter.com/zRVaTKuuoD— SpeedSmart (@SpeedSmart) September 10, 2019
According to Speedsmart.net, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max offer approximately 13 percent faster 4G LTE than Apple's previous generation iPhone XS series.
The results were taken over all of the major US cellular networks, and while there's little between the carriers in terms of fastest speed, T-Mobile and Verizon appear to edge it.
Given that the new iPhones aren't yet available, it's not entirely clear how the data was collected "from August 9," although the results are said to have been taken with the SpeedSmart Speed Test App.
Regardless, further tests are inevitable once the new devices get into the hands of reviewers on September 20, by which time we'll know for sure if these results in any way reflect real-world usage.