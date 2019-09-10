Apple Requiring New Apps and App Updates to Be Built With iOS 13 SDK Starting in April 2020

According to Apple, all new apps and app updates will need to be built with the iOS 13 SDK and support the all-screen design of the iPhone XS Max or later by April 2020.
With iOS 13, your app can take advantage of Dark Mode, a dramatic new look for iPhone, Sign in with Apple, the fast, easy way to sign in to apps, and the latest advances in ARKit 3, Core ML 3, and Siri. Build your apps using Xcode 11 GM seed, test them on iOS devices running the latest GM seeds, and submit them for review.Apple plans to release iOS 13 to the public on Thursday, September 19, one day before the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models become available for purchase.
Starting April 2020, all new apps and app updates will need to be built with the iOS 13 SDK and support the all-screen design of iPhone XS Max or later.