Apple Inks Deal for Bryce Dallas Howard Documentary 'Dads'

Friday September 6, 2019 2:58 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for "Dads," a documentary directed by actress Bryce Dallas Howard, reports Variety.

The film, which will include commentary from Bryce Dallas Howard, her father director Ron Howard and his partner Brian Grazer, is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival today. The documentary is described as a "joyful exploration of contemporary fatherhood."


It will offer up anecdotes and wisdom from celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, and more, along with portraits of non-celebrity dads around the world.
If the old-fashioned father was stern and stoic, the contemporary one is more vulnerable and self-deprecating. Conan O'Brien sums up parenthood as "this incredible realization that you're not the most important person in the world." Patton Oswalt, who became a single parent after his wife's death, reflects on how quickly kids grow up: "You get the tiniest window and then it's gone just like that." Hasan Minhaj pays tribute to his immigrant father, whose short-term sacrifice was for his family's long-term gain.

Fathers can be close, distant, absent, or anything in between. Whatever your experience, this film warmly encourages conversations about how to be a better parent.
After its premiere at the festival, "Dads" will be available on Apple TV+ at some point after it launches, and a theatrical run is also a possibility.

There is no word yet on when Apple TV+ is going to launch, but we may learn additional details about the service at Apple's upcoming iPhone event, set to take place on Tuesday, September 10.

Tags: Apple TV Guide, Apple's original content Guide
4 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
subjonas
16 minutes ago at 03:44 pm

Ugh, almost everything they've announced so far for Apple TV+ just sounds absolutely horrible! I hope that I'm proven wrong.

Why does this sound horrible? Fatherhood, and the lack of it, is foundational to a person’s development and therefore to society; and the changing of the role from one generation to the next is interesting to say the absolute least. I for one am interested to hear anyone’s insights about their experience as a father or with their own father. The thing about fatherhood is that it’s a universal role that transcends occupation and societal status.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]