Apple Inks Deal for Bryce Dallas Howard Documentary 'Dads'

The film, which will include commentary from Bryce Dallas Howard, her father director Ron Howard and his partner Brian Grazer, is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival today. The documentary is described as a "joyful exploration of contemporary fatherhood."
It will offer up anecdotes and wisdom from celebrities like Will Smith, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, and more, along with portraits of non-celebrity dads around the world.
If the old-fashioned father was stern and stoic, the contemporary one is more vulnerable and self-deprecating. Conan O'Brien sums up parenthood as "this incredible realization that you're not the most important person in the world." Patton Oswalt, who became a single parent after his wife's death, reflects on how quickly kids grow up: "You get the tiniest window and then it's gone just like that." Hasan Minhaj pays tribute to his immigrant father, whose short-term sacrifice was for his family's long-term gain.After its premiere at the festival, "Dads" will be available on Apple TV+ at some point after it launches, and a theatrical run is also a possibility.
Fathers can be close, distant, absent, or anything in between. Whatever your experience, this film warmly encourages conversations about how to be a better parent.
There is no word yet on when Apple TV+ is going to launch, but we may learn additional details about the service at Apple's upcoming iPhone event, set to take place on Tuesday, September 10.