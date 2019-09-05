Keyboard Maker Brydge Acquires Henge Docks

Brydge says that it wants to create a new range of complementary devices that would "enhance the lives of individuals" and give them a way to seamlessly transition from one device to another.
"We've always been major supporters of Henge Docks and their products. This acquisition allows Brydge to accelerate our expansion into a proven category with products that are deeply aligned with our product roadmap. The opportunity to leverage Henge Docks' reputation in Apple-compatible products, as the springboard into similar products for other key brands such as Microsoft and Google is a milestone for our company and significantly increases our reach in the industry," said Nick Smith, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.Brydge is aiming to be the leader in "high quality, design-focused peripherals" and says that the Henge Docks acquisition is an "exciting step towards this vision."