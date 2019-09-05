New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Developing 'Mr. Corman' TV Show for Apple

Thursday September 5, 2019 3:19 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has inked a deal for an upcoming TV series called "Mr. Corman" written and executive produced by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, reports Variety.

The drama series follows an elementary school teacher "grappling with adulthood" in Los Angeles. It's not known if Gordon-Levitt also plans to star in the series.


Joseph Gordon-Levitt is known long-running TV series "3rd Rock from the Sun" along with movies like "500 Days of Summer," "Inception," "50/50," "Looper," "and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Apple has dozens of original films and television shows in the works for its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service, which is set to launch this fall.

There's no specific launch date available yet, but rumors suggest Apple is aiming to debut the service in November. Pricing is also unclear, but there has been speculation that Apple will charge $9.99 per month for Apple TV+.

