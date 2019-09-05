Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Developing 'Mr. Corman' TV Show for Apple
The drama series follows an elementary school teacher "grappling with adulthood" in Los Angeles. It's not known if Gordon-Levitt also plans to star in the series.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is known long-running TV series "3rd Rock from the Sun" along with movies like "500 Days of Summer," "Inception," "50/50," "Looper," "and "The Dark Knight Rises."
Apple has dozens of original films and television shows in the works for its upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service, which is set to launch this fall.
There's no specific launch date available yet, but rumors suggest Apple is aiming to debut the service in November. Pricing is also unclear, but there has been speculation that Apple will charge $9.99 per month for Apple TV+.