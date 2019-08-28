Hulu's Updated Live Guide Available Today on Hulu.com and Apple TV

The upcoming changes to the Live Guide were first announced in January, but took several months to launch.
Hulu live TV users can now see what's airing over the course of the next two weeks and can schedule recordings for upcoming tv shows, movies, and games in advance.
There's an option to add content to a "My Channels" list to make it easier to keep track of favorite channels and programs, with the My Channels option available from the Home interface and the Live Guide itself.
Hulu says it's easier to find recommended TV shows and movies from the Home interface, and it's easier to browse through content collections using categories like sports, news, movies, and kids.
Hulu earlier this week also began rolling out an updated version of its mobile app that's designed to make it easier to find content, but the mobile app update does not include the new Live Guide.