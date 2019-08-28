New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Music Gaining Chromecast Support on Android

Wednesday August 28, 2019 6:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The latest beta version of Apple Music for Android includes Chromecast support, allowing users to stream songs and playlists from the service over Wi-Fi to Chromecast-enabled devices like the Google Home.

Image: Android Police

As noted by Android Police via AppleInsider, the cast icon will automatically appear on the now playing screen and elsewhere in the app if there is a compatible Chromecast-enabled speaker or TV connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Android smartphone. Playback can still be controlled on the phone.

The latest beta of Apple Music for Android also provides access to over 100,000 broadcast radio stations from sources like TuneIn and iHeartRadio. And last month, in an earlier beta, the app gained a dark mode.

Android users can sign up for the beta via Google Play.

Amazing Iceman
48 minutes ago at 06:26 am
I guess it's good for Android users. Now, what about adding Chromecast support to the iPhone?
YaBe
39 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Let me use it with Google home and google home mini (i mean directly), and we are set :D
69Mustang
54 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Smart. Remove any and all barriers to the success of your service. Probably should have been done when they intro'd Apple Music on Android. But hey, better late than never.
