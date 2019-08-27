Yelp is Getting Personalized Based on Your Dietary and Lifestyle Preferences

Tuesday August 27, 2019 7:16 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Yelp today announced it is rolling out a new personalization feature that enables users to indicate their dietary, lifestyle, and accessibility preferences to receive more tailored restaurant and business results.


The news was shared in a Yelp blog post via Engadget:
After indicating your preferences, which takes less than two minutes, the app will update in real-time, surfacing businesses and things to do you're most likely to care about. Your preferences won’t be locked in either. If you decide not to keep halal anymore, or if you want to eat more salads next week, all you need to do is update your preferences and you’ll see these changes reflected in your app.
Yelp also shared a video demonstration:


The personalized functionality is rolling out now, with all iPhone users expected to have access in the fall. Yelp says the preferences users set will only be visible to them and never shared with a third party.

The latest version of the Yelp app is required.

webperfex
1 hour ago at 07:26 am
"Howeowner", "Parent"; an advertisers wet dream of oddly specific personal data
newyorksole
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
Ahh yes show me all of the bottomless brunch spots, non-vegan spots and best happy hour deals please.
Bawstun
7 minutes ago at 08:22 am
I hate how Apple Maps uses Yelp as their tie-in. Nobody uses Yelp. Nobody.

Want to view photos of a business after typing in an address? Apple Maps says “photos available on Yelp” and the only option is to install the app, and it takes you to the App Store.

Trash.
