Yelp is Getting Personalized Based on Your Dietary and Lifestyle Preferences

The news was shared in a Yelp blog post via Engadget:
After indicating your preferences, which takes less than two minutes, the app will update in real-time, surfacing businesses and things to do you're most likely to care about. Your preferences won’t be locked in either. If you decide not to keep halal anymore, or if you want to eat more salads next week, all you need to do is update your preferences and you’ll see these changes reflected in your app.Yelp also shared a video demonstration:
The personalized functionality is rolling out now, with all iPhone users expected to have access in the fall. Yelp says the preferences users set will only be visible to them and never shared with a third party.
The latest version of the Yelp app is required.