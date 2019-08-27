New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases First Beta of iOS 13.1 to Developers

Tuesday August 27, 2019 10:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple hasn't yet released iOS 13, which is still being beta tested, but the company today seeded the first beta of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 to developers for testing purposes.

Developers who have downloaded the profile for iOS 13 from the developer website will receive the iOS 13.1 beta over the air.


Apple has never before released a point update to an iOS beta ahead of when a new update has launched, so it's not clear if this release of iOS 13.1 is a mistake, or what might specifically be included in the update. While it was originally believed the iOS 13.1 beta was an error, it appears that Apple is indeed testing an iOS 13.1 update that will be released shortly after iOS 13.

The iOS 13.1 release notes suggest that the update reintroduces the Automations feature in Shortcuts, and adds other functions that were removed over the course of the iOS 13 beta testing period.

Apple has seeded eight betas of iOS 13 so far, with the last one having been released on August 21. iOS 13 is expected to be released in September alongside new iPhones.

[ 111 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
lsutigerfan1976
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
I’m going in fellas. Wish me luck!
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
54 minutes ago at 10:33 am
"We're so far ahead, we're even ahead of ourselves." - Apple
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
StudyFlo
58 minutes ago at 10:29 am

This GM release is going to be the worst in years. A shame because I really want dark mode.

Why?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
37 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Don’t stop installing folks. Push forward!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
1 hour ago at 10:27 am
They need to mysteriously release another Catalina update...just saying
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
sammy2066
30 minutes ago at 10:57 am
I want to be the first person to go on record (even before my iPhone and iPad have finished updating) to say that this release positively feels 'snappier'. Thank you all. ;)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Malcster
54 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Likely that 13.0 is done already, this will arrive shortly after so they need to start testing now.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
57 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Don't care what they call it. Just fix Mail.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ersan191
1 hour ago at 10:25 am
What on earth - I’m afraid to install this tbh, what if I can’t downgrade to GM?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DimaVR
1 hour ago at 10:22 am
no idea installing it now
Rating: 3 Votes

