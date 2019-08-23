Apple Music Replaces 'Best of the Week' Playlist With 'New Music Daily'

Made up of "new music you simply can't miss" from a broad range of genres spanning the globe, the new playlist replaces the service's long-established "Best of the Week" playlist, which was updated every Friday.
Today's U.K. mix consists of 62 songs lasting 3 hours and 38 minutes, and includes tracks from the likes of Taylor Swift, Kano, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, and Joesef. In other regions and territories, the New Music Daily playlist includes a unique selection of artists closer to home.
Omg umpah umpah on Apple music’s new music daily playlist 👀 pic.twitter.com/ghYdyXCstv— AMERICAN BLINK (@blinkinamerica) August 23, 2019
Just how thoroughly Apple Music's human curation team will refresh the mix of songs each day remains to be seen, but you'd think music-lovers can at least expect a regular sprinkling of new tracks among any lingering popular hits.
Spotify's Daily Mix serves up personalized playlists based on the listener's favorite songs and related music they might enjoy, but it's algorithmically generated, not human curated. The closest equivalent on the rival service is Daily Fresh Finds, which is updated by human hands with 10 new tracks every day.