OtterBox Launches $130 'OtterSpot' Stackable and Portable Wireless Charging System

To start, the OtterSpot Charging Base is placed on a flat surface, and you can stack multiple OtterSpot Wireless Charging Batteries on top of it to charge them. On the very top, a compatible iPhone can be charged wirelessly.
The idea is that with multiple batteries charging at once, you can quickly pick one up and take it with you around your home or office to charge any Qi-enabled device wherever you want. OtterSpot Wireless Charging Batteries include a 5,000 mAh battery and up to 10-watt wireless charging speeds.
They also have a USB-C port so you can charge another device through a wired connection, a power button, and LED lights to indicate charge levels. OtterBox also confirmed that the charging system has been Qi certified.
You can purchase the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System for $129.95, including a charging base and one extra OtterSpot Wireless Battery. Additional batteries will cost $69.95 if you want to expand the system.
