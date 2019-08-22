Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Law Firm Capitalizes on Reports Apple's iPhones Exceeded Radiofrequency Radiation Safety Levels in Some Tests
Fegan Scott, a Chicago-based law firm, has not yet levied a lawsuit against Apple, and it's not clear what "investigation" will be conducted. Beth Fegan, a managing partner, said that "this could be the Chernobyl of the cell phone industry, cover-up and all."
"If we found that produce sold in grocery stores contained twice the levels of pesticides as the law allows, we would be up in arms, demanding the products be pulled from the shelf - this is no different," said Beth Fegan, managing partner of Fegan Scott. "In this case, we know the cell phone radiation is dangerous, but the terrifying part is that we don't know how dangerous, especially to kids' brain development."Fegan went on to claim that research suggests that cell phone manufacturers "knew or should have known" that radiation levels were well above claims, despite no evidence.
The fact that the Chicago Tribune can convene a group of experts and develop such convincing findings shows that the phone manufacturers may be intentionally hiding what they know about radiation output.The Chicago Tribune's investigation contracted an accredited lab to test several smartphones according to federal guidelines. The testing facility found that some of Apple's iPhones emitted radiofrequency radiation beyond the legal safety limits, and in some cases, double what Apple reported to federal regulators.
The iPhone 7 was the worst performer, measuring well over the federal radiofrequency radiation limits across multiple tests, but higher than expected levels were also detected from the iPhone X and the iPhone 8. Smartphones from other companies like Motorola and Samsung were also tested with similar over-limit results.
Apple told The Chicago Tribune that testing had not been conducted properly and was not "in accordance with procedures necessary to properly assess the iPhone models." Apple also said that it re-tested the smartphones and confirmed its devices meet all exposure guidelines.
"All iPhone models, including iPhone 7, are fully certified by the FCC and in every other country where iPhone is sold," the statement said. "After careful review and subsequent validation of all iPhone models tested in the (Tribune) report, we confirmed we are in compliance and meet all applicable ... exposure guidelines and limits."In response to the report, the United States Federal Communications Commission said that it will be doing its own retesting of smartphones in the coming months.
Fegan Scott provides no other details on the upcoming investigation or what testing will be done to verify the claims made by both The Chicago Tribune and Apple and other cell phone manufacturers. Those interested in learning more, says the law firm, can send an email with contact information.
