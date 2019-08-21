Five iOS Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2019

There are so many apps in the iOS App Store that it can be hard to find new apps and it's also easy to overlook great apps that are a bit older. Our app lists include both new and old apps that we recommend and have tested out.
- Movies Anywhere (Free) - The Movies Anywhere app isn't new, but it might be new to some. It's basically an app that brings all of your movies together into one spot so you can see your whole media catalog at once. If you have DVDs with digital codes from VUDU, content from iTunes, and content from Amazon, you can get to it in one spot, plus you can rent and buy new movies.
- Libby (Free) - You might not know this, but if you have a library card in the United States, you can likely access a whole collection of eBooks and audiobooks that can be checked out through Libby. Libby supports a whole wide range of libraries and makes it easy for you to find and borrow books and place holds on content. You can send books to your Kindle or read right in the Libby app.
- Madden NFL Mobile (Free) - Madden Mobile was updated for the 2019 season recently, and if you're not familiar with it, the game is meant to let you take on the role of an NFL GM as you take your team to the Super Bowl and play through dynamic NFL seasons. You can choose your NFL franchise, sign players, complete daily tasks, and face off with NFL superstars. It's free, but there are in-app purchases.
- Archero (Free) - Archero is a fun little archery game where the goal is to use a bow and arrow to defeat wave after wave of monsters. It's simple but engrossing, and you'll run into all kinds of enemies while using unique skills to blast them into oblivion. Archero is free, but has in-app purchases.
- Spotify Stations (Free) - Spotify Stations is a standalone Spotify app that came out earlier this year. It's designed to let you create radio stations based on your favorite songs and artists, much like Pandora. Radio stations in Spotify aren't new, but Spotify Stations makes the feature a lot easier to use.