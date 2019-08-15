Google Assistant Will Soon Let You Assign Reminders for Friends and Family

Thursday August 15, 2019 4:36 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Google Assistant is about to gain a new reminder feature that allows you to get someone else to do your bidding.


Called Assignable Reminders, the feature lets you set reminders for other people, so long as they are in your Google Contacts or opted in to your Family Group.

You can create a reminder using your voice ("Hey Google") or text, and set it to be delivered to a phone or via a smart device at a certain time, or make it geo-location aware so it shows up when the person arrives at a particular place, like the home or office.

According to Google, Assignable Reminders can be set to repeat, and you'll be able to check a history of reminders you sent to other people and any that have been assigned to you.

For children under 13 to use assignable reminders, they must be granted access to the Assistant on Google Home by adults in the household, and all users can block someone from sending them Assignable Reminders.

Assignable Reminders will roll out over the next few weeks in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. The feature will work on Google's smart speakers, Android devices, and iPhones and iPads with the Google Assistant app installed.

Google's Assistant app is a free download for iOS, available on the App Store. [Direct Link]

Tags: Google, Google Assistant
2 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
18 minutes ago at 05:02 am
first person to do this to me gets blocked :-P

good thing I don't have Google Assistant on anything I guess
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]