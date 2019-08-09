Sony's Latest CarPlay Receiver Features a Large 8.9-Inch Touchscreen That Hovers Over the Dashboard

Friday August 9, 2019 8:40 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Sony today unveiled its latest CarPlay and Android Auto receiver with a large 8.95-inch touchscreen that hovers over the dashboard, allowing it to fit into a smaller single-DIN space. Equipped with a three-way mount, the receiver's height, depth, and tilt can be adjusted during installation in most vehicles.

XAV-AX8000

Sony says the XAV-AX8000 will be available in December 2019 for a suggested retail price of $599.99 in the United States.

Aftermarket receivers like this one allow for CarPlay and Android Auto to be installed in older vehicles. This particular Sony model is a wired CarPlay receiver, so an iPhone must be connected with a Lightning to USB cable. Wireless CarPlay receivers are available from brands like Alpine, Kenwood, and JVC.

CarPlay is Apple's in-car platform that enables iPhone users to access a range of apps from the dashboard, such as Messages, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, SiriusXM Radio, Pandora, WhatsApp, Downcast, Slacker Radio, Stitcher, and as of iOS 12, third-party navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze.

