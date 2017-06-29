Alpine Debuts First Aftermarket Wireless CarPlay Receiver

Alpine today announced the launch of its latest CarPlay receiver, the iLX-107. While Alpine has released several CarPlay receivers in the past, and, the iLX-107 is unique because it is the first aftermarket CarPlay receiver that comes equipped with support for wireless connectivity.
The iLX-107 features a 7-inch VGA display with a capacitive touch screen, a shallow, mech-less body that allows it to fit into most vehicles, support for a range of accessories, and integration with steering wheel controls and a rear view camera.
According to Alpine, connecting an iPhone to the iLX-107 is simple, with just a few setup steps involved. The system uses 5GHz WiFi to connect to an iPhone when in the car.
Alpine is pricing the iLX-107 at $900, making it one of the company's more expensive receivers. It is available starting today at dealers across the country, with Alpine offering a tool on its website to locate a dealer that can install the system.
The iLX-107 gives you the luxury of simply getting and going. It allows you to seamlessly access your iPhone on your vehicle's touchscreen without having to connect a cable every time you get in. Set up is as easy as pairing the wireless Apple CarPlay unit from your iPhone or simply connecting the lightning cable for the first time. Once you go through the extremely easy initial set up, the iLX-107 will automatically connect to the most frequently paired iPhone each time the vehicle is started. The connection "just works" and allows you to get in the car and go without having to stop to take your phone out of your purse or pocket.Wireless CarPlay functionality was first introduced in 2015, but no wireless infotainment system was available until late 2016, when it was added to the 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan. Most CarPlay systems, both native and aftermarket, require users to connect an iPhone to a vehicle using a Lightning cable that plugs into a standard USB port.
