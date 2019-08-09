Mophie Launches New Charging Solutions, Including 3-in-1 Mat for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

The first product is the Dual Wireless Charging Pad ($79.95, above right), which can charge compatible iPhones and AirPods simultaneously. The accessory also includes a USB-A port to charge a third device through a wired connection.
Mophie has also launched the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad ($139.95, above left), which charges an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch in one place. The accessory features a perch for Apple Watch and recessed cavity for AirPods.
The two car chargers include the USB-C Car Charger ($24.95), with a single USB-C port and high-speed 18W power delivery output, as well as the Dual USB Car Charger ($29.95). This device has one USB-C 18W port and one USB-A 12W port.
Head to Mophie's website to check out each new product. The company confirmed that it will begin selling the new wireless charging mats and car chargers in select Apple stores beginning next week.
