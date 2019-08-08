Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Books Experiencing Outage

There have been multiple complaints on Twitter about movies being interrupted mid-play along with issues accessing Apple Music. Apple's site says the services have been down since 6:11 p.m. Pacific Time.
Apple says that Apple Books users may experience intermittent issues, while Apple Music and Apple TV users are experiencing service problems.
Apple is investigating the issue, though it's not clear when the services will come back up. Most outages are brief. We'll update this post when the problem has been resolved.