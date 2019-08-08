Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Books Experiencing Outage

Thursday August 8, 2019 7:15 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple Books, Apple Music, Apple TV, Beats 1, and Radio are experiencing outages at the current time according to Apple's System Status page. Reports on Twitter also suggest iTunes is experiencing issues.

There have been multiple complaints on Twitter about movies being interrupted mid-play along with issues accessing Apple Music. Apple's site says the services have been down since 6:11 p.m. Pacific Time.


Apple says that Apple Books users may experience intermittent issues, while Apple Music and Apple TV users are experiencing service problems.

Apple is investigating the issue, though it's not clear when the services will come back up. Most outages are brief. We'll update this post when the problem has been resolved.

