Apple Music Launches 'Digital Masters' Initiative Out of Old 'Mastered for iTunes' Program
According to Apple, it's slowly been introducing Mastered for iTunes songs into Apple Music for some time. The company said that 75 percent of the Top 100 songs in the U.S. are Apple Digital Masters, and 71 percent of the Top 100 global songs are also part of the new program.
Apple began the Mastered for iTunes program in 2012, allowing engineers to optimize music for the digital download format by encoding from high-resolution masters. This placed the iTunes songs as close to possible as the original master recordings, and were designated specially as "Mastered for iTunes" in the store.
In Apple Music, Apple doesn't designate whether a song is under its Digital Masters program or not. Still, for people who care about lossless audio, it's a good sign that the company has formally acknowledged a plan to move forward with adding more high-quality audio tracks to Apple Music.
Numerous other streaming music services have lossless audio plans that are priced separately from the standard streaming tiers. Namely, Tidal offers a HiFi subscription for $19.99/month (compared to the base $9.99/month plan) that lets users stream lossless audio on demand.
Im still hoping Apple will just buy Tidal and input all the good from them into Apple Music..but I’m glad to see them start someplace
There are many claims from people that they believe lossless sounds better but there has yet to be a study where people can prove it in a blind test. It is very easy to be fooled into thinking something sounds better, a placebo type of effect occurs and people do not realize it.
Apple pushing properly mastered music does a lot more for sound quality than simply pushing lossless will ever do.
How about the studio masters in lossless bit rate? That would be nice.
Master recordings were a big thing for LPs and CDs. I’m not understanding why improving what they compress will make that big of a difference.
Why not just offer lossless for those who want it? Bandwidth is cheap now.
I love the convenience of Apple Music but not the sound on a good system.
Hi-Fi on an iPhone is an oxymoron
