Apple Music Launches 'Digital Masters' Initiative Out of Old 'Mastered for iTunes' Program

Wednesday August 7, 2019 7:44 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple Music today announced a new initiative called the "Apple Digital Masters" program, which aims to combine all of its "Mastered for iTunes" songs into one streaming catalog (via Billboard).


According to Apple, it's slowly been introducing Mastered for iTunes songs into Apple Music for some time. The company said that 75 percent of the Top 100 songs in the U.S. are Apple Digital Masters, and 71 percent of the Top 100 global songs are also part of the new program.

Apple began the Mastered for iTunes program in 2012, allowing engineers to optimize music for the digital download format by encoding from high-resolution masters. This placed the iTunes songs as close to possible as the original master recordings, and were designated specially as "Mastered for iTunes" in the store.

In Apple Music, Apple doesn't designate whether a song is under its Digital Masters program or not. Still, for people who care about lossless audio, it's a good sign that the company has formally acknowledged a plan to move forward with adding more high-quality audio tracks to Apple Music.

Numerous other streaming music services have lossless audio plans that are priced separately from the standard streaming tiers. Namely, Tidal offers a HiFi subscription for $19.99/month (compared to the base $9.99/month plan) that lets users stream lossless audio on demand.

Avatar
dannyyankou
55 minutes ago at 07:47 am
How about the studio masters in lossless bit rate? That would be nice.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
jonblatho
51 minutes ago at 07:51 am
The article seems to muddy the waters on this, but Mastered for iTunes (and Apple Digital Masters, presumably) isn't lossless. People who "care about lossless audio," though I'm not one of them, are unlikely to be all that impressed by this. It's an improvement over standard Apple Music tracks, but the tracks are still certainly lossy.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
happyprozak
30 minutes ago at 08:12 am

Im still hoping Apple will just buy Tidal and input all the good from them into Apple Music..but I’m glad to see them start someplace


There are many claims from people that they believe lossless sounds better but there has yet to be a study where people can prove it in a blind test. It is very easy to be fooled into thinking something sounds better, a placebo type of effect occurs and people do not realize it.

Apple pushing properly mastered music does a lot more for sound quality than simply pushing lossless will ever do.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
rosegoldoli
42 minutes ago at 08:00 am
i would pay double for hifi music from apple music. tim if you're lurking get on with it
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Bswails
51 minutes ago at 07:51 am

How about the studio masters in lossless bit rate? That would be nice.


Im still hoping Apple will just buy Tidal and input all the good from them into Apple Music..but I’m glad to see them start someplace
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macmyworld
27 minutes ago at 08:14 am
As others have noted, this doesn’t appear to be an increase in bitrate/decrease in compression. Apple Music doesn’t compare to Tidal for sound quality.

Master recordings were a big thing for LPs and CDs. I’m not understanding why improving what they compress will make that big of a difference.

Why not just offer lossless for those who want it? Bandwidth is cheap now.

I love the convenience of Apple Music but not the sound on a good system.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
29 minutes ago at 08:13 am
One thing I hate about Apple Music is music is at different volume levels, some songs are louder than others. And often times if I listen to something on YouTube and then the same thing in Apple Music without changing the volume the YouTube song is louder. I get that louder doesn’t mean better but I’m still not impressed with the sound quality of songs on Apple Music.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
gigatoaster
34 minutes ago at 08:07 am
You guys should try Roon but it’s not on the go unfortunately.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
36 minutes ago at 08:06 am
but listened to via $15 earbuds through the iPhone DAC.
Hi-Fi on an iPhone is an oxymoron
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cipher29
38 minutes ago at 08:04 am
I personally would pay 2x my monthly subscription cost for lossless audio..
Rating: 1 Votes

