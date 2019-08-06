Apple Subsidiary FileMaker Returns to 1980s Name Claris Following Stamplay Acquisition

Claris was spun off as an Apple subsidiary in 1986 while John Sculley was Apple CEO. At the time, it was known for several programs such as MacWrite, MacPaint, MacDraw, and FileMaker, but the company eventually began to focus solely on FileMaker, leading it to be renamed FileMaker in 1998.
Now, the company plans to expand its portfolio again, leading it to readopt the Claris name. FileMaker Pro will remain one of its offerings.
The rename coincides with FileMaker acquiring Italian startup Stamplay and renaming it Claris Connect. The API-based development platform enables users to build workflows that connect cloud services, including Dropbox, Slack, Salesforce, and more. In March, it was reported that Apple had acquired Stamplay.