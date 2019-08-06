Apple Shares Series of Videos Explaining How to Use Apple Card

The 10 videos cover a range of topics, including the following:
- How to apply for Apple Card
- How to activate your titanium card with iPhone XS/XR
- How to activate your titanium card with iPhone X and earlier
- How to make a purchase in store
- How to make a purchase online
- How to find your card number
- How to see your Daily Cash
- How to check your spending
- How to make a payment
- How to get support 24/7
Customers who receive an email invitation to the Apple Card Preview can sign up for Apple Card in the Wallet app on the iPhone or by going to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay on the iPad.
Apple hasn't disclosed exactly how many people are part of its "preview rollout," but a full rollout of Apple Card is expected later this month.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens or lawful residents of the United States and must be 18 years of age or older. An iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later is required to sign up for Apple Card.
Ahead of the official public launch of the Apple Card, Apple's wallet.apple.com website is active, providing further details on the application process.
In addition, Goldman Sachs last week made its Customer Agreement available providing more detail on the Apple Card, and for questions about how everything will work, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.