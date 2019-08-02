MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone, iPod, or Mac Plush From Throwboy

The Iconic Pillow Collection includes five pillows that mimic the following Apple Macs and devices: the Apple II, released in 1977; the first Macintosh, released in 1984; the iMac G3, which was released in 1998; the iPod, released in 2001; and the iPhone, released in 2007.
After launching successfully on Kickstarter in 2018, all of the pillows are now available on the Throwboy website for $39.99.
Each pillow features embroidered detailing to ensure they look like their hardware counterparts, and in a review we did earlier this year, we were impressed with the plushiness, the softness, and the intricate design.
The design details include the iPod's iconic click wheel on the iPod pillow, a rainbow logo and floppy disk drive on the 1984 pillow, a disk drive, speakers, and paneling on the iMac G3, a Home button and speaker for the iPhone, and a full embroidered keyboard for the Apple II.
All of the pillows are also made in the correct colors for each machine, so there's no mistaking what each one is meant to be. The Apple II and the Macintosh are a light beige color, while the iMac G3 is in white and aqua. The iPod is white with a gray click wheel, and the iPhone is silver and black like the original model.
When it comes to size, these are ideal throw pillows for a couch or chair, and they also fit well on a shelf, making them the perfect decoration for Apple fans. Each pillow is soft, squishy, and comfortable to hold or lean against.
The Mac versions of the pillows are larger than the iPod and the iPhone, though all work well as an alternative to a standard throw pillow on a couch or chair.
