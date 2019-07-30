GameClub Brings Popular iOS Game 'Super Crate Box' Back to Life

Introduced back in 2010, Super Crate Box is a 2D arena-style platform shoot 'em up game from Vlambeer. Gameplay involves looting crates for weapons to slay a never-ending stream of enemies, surviving as long as possible. Every time a crate is opened, you get a new random weapon, keeping gameplay fresh and dynamic.
Super Crate Box came to PCs and Macs before being ported to iOS in 2012, where it earned a five star review from our sister site TouchArcade for its "blazingly fast and chaotic" pace and "satisfyingly awesome" rewards, which made it hard to put down. Unfortunately, Super Crate Box received few updates following its launch making it defunct, but GameClub has adopted it, revived it, polished it up, and made it available once again.
Like all GameClub games, Super Crate Box is available to play for free in a beta capacity right now using Apple's TestFlight app. Sign up using this link to play.
GameClub has tons of other games available that you can play for free as it continues beta testing content (including former TouchArcade game of the year Space Miner!), with a list below:
- Space Miner - An action RPG space shooter
- Space Miner Blast - A spinoff of Space Miner that's an arcade shooter
- Hook Champ - Retro 8-bit side scroller with grappling hook gameplay
- Super QuickHook - A Hook Champ followup with the same great gameplay and 16-bit graphics
- Hook Worlds - An endless runner featuring the same grappling hook gameplay as Hook Champ
- Legendary Wars - Castle vs. Castle (and one of GameClub's most popular titles to date)
There are updates for close to 80 games in the works at the current time, and GameClub plans to add even more in the future. There's a tentative fall launch date for GameClub, and while pricing has yet to be announced, there will be no ads or micro transations in any of the titles available through GameClub.
Right now, GameClub's creators are working on creating a rich catalog of games to play and making sure all early access testers are satisfied with the quality of the updates before details like pricing are solidified.
New GameClub games are released each Monday, and you can get a heads up on what's coming by signing up for the GameClub newsletter or visiting the GameClub Discord.