Apple Details Products Eligible for Upcoming State Sales Tax Holidays

Apple this afternoon sent out emails reminding customers in six U.S. states about upcoming sales tax holidays , which will allow customers in these areas to purchase Macs, iPads, and other products with no reduced sales tax or no sales tax.Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Virginia all have sales tax holidays coming up in August, with Apple outlining which products are eligible for the sales tax break in each state.Every state has different rules for products that can be purchased during the tax holiday, so customers in Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Virginia should check out Apple's tax holiday website for specifics. Dates are as follows:Many Apple products are eligible for the promotion in each state, including Macs, iPads, the iPod touch , and accessories like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard , though there are varying dollar value caps in each state. Virginia's tax holiday is the most limited, applicable only to cell phone batteries and chargers with a value of $60 or less.There were also sales tax holidays in Tennessee and Alabama, but those took place in July and are now over.