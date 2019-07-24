New 'Lockdown' Firewall App Lets You Block Any Connection to Any Domain for Privacy Protection

Wednesday July 24, 2019 7:00 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Lockdown, a new app launching today, is designed to be an open source firewall, letting users block any connection to any domain, including those that use ad tracking services and analytics platforms to monitor device usage.

Lockdown is free to download and use, and because it operates on device, it collects no user data. Lockdown uses Apple's VPN setup to function, though it is not a VPN and will not obscure your own IP address.


Using Lockdown, you can block any domain, including those from companies like Facebook, and the app comes with a pre-set list of recommended domains to block to prevent tracking. Facebook tracking and other analytics tracking options from companies like Google, Mixpanel, and more are automatically blocked upon installing the app, and you can add your own custom lists too.

In addition to preventing unwanted tracking, the Lockdown app promises faster browsing speeds because unwanted connections are blocked, saving loading time.

Lockdown comes from the team behind Duet Display, and in the future, the app will offer a paid option that includes VPN functionality. Lockdown's developers are hoping that the launch of the app will incentivize developers to use more privacy-focused analytics frameworks and app discovery methods that rely less on trackers from major companies like Google and Facebook.

Lockdown can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

thisisnotmyname
36 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Can you run it in tandem with another VPN app?
Rating: 2 Votes
picaman
15 minutes ago at 07:34 am

Can you run it in tandem with another VPN app?


This. Can I use Lockdown at the same time as 1.1.1.1 which also uses the VPN function?
Rating: 1 Votes
rahulda1
9 minutes ago at 07:40 am

I blocked The Facebook beta and Email Opens and now both appear as being Blocked and Unblocked!


Will fix this in the next version! Sorry about that, always a couple bugs on launch day :)
Rating: 1 Votes
Pafoofnik
20 minutes ago at 07:29 am

The setting to block Facebook domains doesn’t seem to stick for me.


I blocked The Facebook beta and Email Opens and now both appear as being Blocked and Unblocked!



Rating: 1 Votes
canadianreader
28 minutes ago at 07:21 am

So is this like Little Snitch for iOS?

I wish there was a mobile version of Little Snitch. Lockdown is kinda close to what LS does.
Rating: 1 Votes
Rigby
31 minutes ago at 07:18 am

I use Firefox Focus to block trackers.

Not the same thing. Firefox cannot block analytics and tracking SDKs that are embedded in many apps. This can.
Rating: 1 Votes
Jimmy James
30 minutes ago at 07:19 am
This is probably the most important news I’ll read today.
Rating: 1 Votes
