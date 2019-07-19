Apple Music Renames Hip-Hop Playlist to 'Rap Life'

Ebro Darden, global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B at Apple Music, will host a companion "Rap Life" segment during his daily Beats 1 show and there will also be a weekly show called "Rap Life" which will feature music from the playlist and cultural discussions around hip-hop, according to Billboard.
The playlist's description:
Rap isn't just a genre. There's a reason it's sometimes simply called The Culture: It's a way of life. And this playlist—formerly known as The A-List: Hip-Hop—is where rap lives, breathes, and moves. Topped today by J.Cole and the Dreamville crew's "Under the Sun," off their Revenge of the Dreamers III album, Rap Life is home to hip-hop's heavy hitters and vanguard—the stars and the songs that speak to the moment and define the culture today. Check back early and often, as our editors update this playlist regularly. If you hear something you like, add it to your library.Apple Music has been a leading streaming platform for hip-hop since it launched in 2015, reportedly topping Spotify in engagement for major releases such as Drake's recent projects "Scorpion" and "More Life."