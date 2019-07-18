Elevation Lab Launches New FamilyCharger With Lightning, USB-C and MicroUSB Connectors

The FamilyCharger includes three Lightning cables, one microUSB cable, and one USB-C cable for charging iPhones, Android devices, iPads, and more.
A thick braided cord keeps all of the individual cords together and delivers 2.4A of power to each connector. With the included silicone mounts, the cable can be routed anywhere, such as a desk, a bookshelf, or another central location in the home. The main cord is nine feet long.
According to Elevation Lab, the FamilyCharger was designed to have the smallest footprint of any available multi-charger, and it is an Apple Made for iPhone certified device.
The FamilyCharger is powered by an included 65W power supply, though Elevation Lab also sells a cord-only version that lets you use your own five port USB-A power supply if desired.
The FamilyCharger can be ordered from the Elevation Lab website for $74.95, or $49.99 for the cord only model.