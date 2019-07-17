Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gives Talk to Apple's Marketing Department

The billionaire's address at Apple is said to be one of several speakers talking to select Apple staff as part of an ongoing series.
Dorsey reportedly spoke with employees from the marketing department, and while the address may highlight shared principles, it's not thought to be suggestive of a new collaboration between Dorsey's companies and Apple.
While the address itself didn't point to a new partnership between Dorsey's companies and Apple, it was indicative of their bond and existing collaboration. Apple promoted Twitter as an iOS app coming to the Mac this fall, and the social media service is deeply integrated into both the iPhone and iPad. Apple was also among the first retailers to sell Square's now-common credit-card reader.As Bloomberg notes, Apple teased that Twitter would be one of the first companies to exploit its new Project Catalyst technology that makes it easier for developers to bring iPad applications to the Mac. Strictly speaking though, the Twitter app for iPhone and iPad is currently no more integrated than any other third-party iOS app.
Apple's mobile OS did used to include built-in support for Twitter, but the integration was removed in 2017 with the release of iOS 11 –– perhaps in anticipation of Apple's upcoming privacy-focused login feature, Sign In with Apple. Twitter has since relied on iOS shared extensions just like all the other social networks it competes with.
We stand with @tim_cook and Apple (and thank him for his leadership)! https://t.co/XrnGC9seZ4— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) February 18, 2016
Dorsey supported Apple in its 2016 feud with the FBI over iPhone access.
That said, Dorsey and Apple clearly enjoy a close bond, so maybe his association with the tech giant is one to watch for the future.