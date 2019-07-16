DuckDuckGo Enhances Apple Maps Integration, Including Dark Mode

Tuesday July 16, 2019 10:31 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
DuckDuckGo has been using Apple Maps to power map-related searches on both desktop and mobile since January, and today the privacy-focused search engine announced further improvements to that integration.

First, when switching to DuckDuckGo's dark theme, Apple Maps now also automatically switches to a dark appearance.


DuckDuckGo has also added a dedicated Maps tab at the top of every search results page. Previously, this shortcut was only displayed for map-related searches, but it now appears for any search queries. For example, if you searched for "cupcakes," the Maps tab might display local bakeries that sell them.


Whereas previously each new map-related search required returning to the default DuckDuckGo search page upon completion, a search field has now been added that allows users to refine local searches instantly.

Last is intelligent autocomplete within the expanded map view. Updating or typing new search queries will now dynamically show you search suggestions that are tailored to the local region displayed. For example, as you type "coffee," search suggestions related to coffee will appear within the map area in view.


These enhancements are available now on both desktop and mobile versions of DuckDuckGo.com.

DuckDuckGo does not collect or share any personal information from DuckDuckGo users, a policy that extends to the Apple Maps integration. Identifiable info like IP addresses are not provided to Apple, and for searches where approximate location is gathered by the browser, it is discarded immediately after it's used.

Solomani
26 minutes ago at 10:36 am
I love DuckDuckGo's focus on personal privacy.

But sadly its usage, acceptance and popularity will never reach even 2% of Google's marketshare as long as they keep the silly, cumbersome name. Regardless of how many great features they add (to make it parity competitive with other search engines).
redgreenski
9 minutes ago at 10:53 am
I use duck duck go everyday now for at least 3 years or more. In general I found results to be same or better than google.
BaracksPhallusPalace
16 minutes ago at 10:45 am

I love DuckDuckGo's focus on personal privacy.

But sadly its usage, acceptance and popularity will never reach even 2% of Google's marketshare as long as they keep the silly, cumbersome name. Regardless of how many great features they add (to make it parity competitive with other search engines).


Lots of people I know use ddg instead of google... It's gotten a lot better over the years.
twintin
11 minutes ago at 10:50 am

I wish DuckDuckGo's search results didn't suck.

I switched everything to DuckDuckGo more than a year ago...then while working on projects and furiously searching for answers to programming issues...I started searching Google when I couldn't find what I was looking for (often) and started finding my results immediately.

Sorry to say but I've begrudgingly switched back to Google. I don't want to use anything Google, but I cannot have my time utterly wasted with DuckDuckGo's poor search capability.


Exactly same issues I have had with DDG and hence have also switched back to Google.
