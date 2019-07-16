DuckDuckGo Enhances Apple Maps Integration, Including Dark Mode

First, when switching to DuckDuckGo's dark theme, Apple Maps now also automatically switches to a dark appearance.
DuckDuckGo has also added a dedicated Maps tab at the top of every search results page. Previously, this shortcut was only displayed for map-related searches, but it now appears for any search queries. For example, if you searched for "cupcakes," the Maps tab might display local bakeries that sell them.
Whereas previously each new map-related search required returning to the default DuckDuckGo search page upon completion, a search field has now been added that allows users to refine local searches instantly.
Last is intelligent autocomplete within the expanded map view. Updating or typing new search queries will now dynamically show you search suggestions that are tailored to the local region displayed. For example, as you type "coffee," search suggestions related to coffee will appear within the map area in view.
These enhancements are available now on both desktop and mobile versions of DuckDuckGo.com.
DuckDuckGo does not collect or share any personal information from DuckDuckGo users, a policy that extends to the Apple Maps integration. Identifiable info like IP addresses are not provided to Apple, and for searches where approximate location is gathered by the browser, it is discarded immediately after it's used.